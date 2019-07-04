As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Increased Holding; Maplelane Capital Has Lifted Its Intelsat S A (Call) (I) Holding by $1.24 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (I) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 82,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 282,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 200,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 577,820 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call) by 150,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Inc holds 42,396 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Allen Ops Llc invested in 6,683 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Baxter Bros has invested 6.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lone Pine Cap owns 9.04 million shares or 6.23% of their US portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Lc has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). B & T Management Dba Alpha Management stated it has 27,301 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Waratah Advsr Limited holds 1.29% or 103,888 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Limited has 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 330,164 shares. American Gp reported 3.28M shares stake. Burns J W & Incorporated owns 178,459 shares. Provise Management Gru Ltd Llc has 123,503 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Founders Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 140,185 shares or 6.06% of all its holdings. Partner Lp owns 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,978 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares to 2,858 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,655 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).