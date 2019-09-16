As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased by $1.25 Million Its Position; Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) by 65.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 21,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 71,821 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 206,660 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.68 million, down from 216,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 9.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor Etf by 669,834 shares to 5.90M shares, valued at $145.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Innovation Etf by 8,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold TSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 20.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Second Curve Lc holds 9.34% or 637,253 shares. Capital Fin Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 21,625 shares. 136,217 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 16,053 shares. 137,298 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.24% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Perritt Capital Management reported 65,000 shares. 114,145 are owned by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp has 11,846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 317,080 shares. Heartland has 0.71% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 451,025 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Gru Incorporated invested in 9,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 8,207 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 4,538 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Remain Confident With TriState Capital Despite Yield Curve Inversion – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, QCOM, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: WEC Energy, Tractor Supply and C.H. Robinson – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Tractor Supply president resigns, spurring search for CEO’s successor – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 6.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSC’s profit will be $12.90 million for 12.52 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.97 million activity. On Tuesday, May 21 Dolan James J. bought $100,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 4,000 shares. $74,574 worth of stock was bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $494,588 were bought by GETZ JAMES F. 2,000 shares valued at $50,000 were bought by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, May 21 Casey Helen Hanna bought $500,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 20,000 shares. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $95,175 was made by Bonvenuto David L on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 94.91 million shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Marsico Capital Mgmt Lc holds 660,538 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Allen New York owns 3,344 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mgmt invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westend Advsr Limited holds 255,660 shares. White Pine has 54,864 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc holds 2.59% or 129,220 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reinhart Prns holds 1,705 shares. James Invest Research stated it has 195,401 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has 191,682 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 68,746 shares. 382,351 are owned by Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il. Kingfisher Llc holds 1.68% or 20,344 shares. High Pointe Capital Limited Company accumulated 4,030 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 79,935 shares to 211,854 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.