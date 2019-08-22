As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Raised Holding; Hood River Capital Management Lifted Its Atricure (ATRC) Position by $8.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 263.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 58,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 22,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 474.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 324,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 393,385 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 68,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 153,300 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (NASDAQ:IART) by 16,480 shares to 180,772 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 435,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 81,647 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 206,884 shares. 16,908 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Stifel Financial reported 23,213 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 15,700 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 491,730 shares in its portfolio. Horan Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Dafna Cap Ltd Company owns 318,729 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. Td Asset Inc reported 58,326 shares stake. Moreover, Redmile Lc has 0.26% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Prudential has 120,336 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 2.18M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12,180 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 81,669 shares.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,968 shares to 15,720 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 28,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,054 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Int’l Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Ct accumulated 63,389 shares or 7.17% of the stock. Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 0.11% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio. Scge Ltd Partnership owns 889,698 shares or 6.54% of their US portfolio. Affinity Advisors Ltd holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,689 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 55,000 shares. 291,775 were reported by Ami Asset Mngmt. Shoker Inv Counsel invested in 14,865 shares or 1.29% of the stock. 152,538 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund. Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 9.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 831,687 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 3,240 shares. Riverbridge Llc reported 1.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lau Assocs Lc holds 1.94% or 31,949 shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 reported 3,503 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.98% or 227,236 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).