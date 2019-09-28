As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Lowered Its Position by $765,282; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holder Paradice Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position by $8.35 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 283,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.92 million, down from 288,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 141,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.55 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 342,736 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 28/03/2018 – MAZAGON DOCK SHIPBUILDERS LIMITED SAYS YES SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, EDELWEISS, IDFC BANK, JM FINANCIAL TO BE BOOKRUNNERS FOR THE IPO; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL 1Q REV. $1.26B, EST. $1.26B (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Financial Services Adds Axis Capital; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,479 shares to 11,728 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys has 1.43M shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,145 shares. Scott & Selber has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,061 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc holds 92,247 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Btc holds 2.6% or 120,121 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cognios Limited Com has 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Blue Chip has 3.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 37,672 shares. Ht Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,683 shares. Graham Cap Mgmt LP owns 265,000 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Sandler Cap Mgmt invested 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Inv Counsel reported 55,745 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 7.51% or 34,001 shares. Moreover, Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AXIS Capital Names Martin McCarty as Global Treasurer – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AXIS Re Welcomes Joe Sweeting as Head of Lloyd’s Casualty Reinsurance – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AXIS Launches Refreshed Brand and Logo, New Website and Brand Awareness Advertising Campaign – Business Wire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.