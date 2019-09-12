As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gruss & Co Cut Its Position by $3.71 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Has Lowered Position by $15.85 Million

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 23.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 80,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,657 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.85 million, down from 216,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,177 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc reported 3.29% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atwood And Palmer has 6,981 shares. First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls has invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nomura Incorporated stated it has 758,269 shares. Fosun stated it has 26,230 shares. 150,721 were accumulated by Baltimore. American Research & Management reported 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eastern Bank & Trust stated it has 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Interest Investors holds 94.79M shares. Channing Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bb&T Securities holds 1.30M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 4.35% or 74,000 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability holds 97,952 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.