As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Boosted Its Position; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Boosted Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Position by $4.21 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 200,613 shares as the company's stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.29M, up from 840,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 295,249 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500.

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 10,698 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 152,949 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49 million, up from 142,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 27,445 shares to 412,661 shares, valued at $41.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 70,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,304 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019