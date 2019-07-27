As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder F&V Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $580,320; Usa Technologies (USAT) Shareholder P-A-W Capital Upped Stake

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 94,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.81M market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 613,994 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 8,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 103,005 shares. State Street Corporation reported 970,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 515 shares. 92,794 are owned by Jefferies Gp Ltd Com. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited accumulated 0% or 13,633 shares. Timessquare Capital Ltd holds 1.83M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag, Germany-based fund reported 162,947 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 100 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perkins Cap reported 0.79% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 309,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 28,163 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Associates Pa accumulated 358,610 shares. Moreover, Shayne And Ltd has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 4.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bonness Enterp holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,700 shares. Claar Ltd Company has 180,215 shares for 10.22% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Liability Com holds 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,631 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 3.36% or 193.86 million shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,239 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,995 shares. Herald Inv Ltd reported 30,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Miller Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd holds 217,241 shares or 7.95% of its portfolio. Barton owns 28,127 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Lmr Llp accumulated 86,487 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 3.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.80 million shares.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.