As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Has Raised Its Stake; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Rose While Twele Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.86 Million

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,006 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, up from 234,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 381,567 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New CEO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Announces Adjournment of Special Meetings of Stockholders of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund’s Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – So Many ‘BUY’ Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,321 shares to 556,364 shares, valued at $60.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,601 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp. 250 were reported by Financial Professionals. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.01% or 406,486 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 255,500 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.12% or 25,713 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 1,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Llc, a New York-based fund reported 65,413 shares. The Indiana-based Old National Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Whitnell And has invested 1.6% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,450 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.09% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Rivernorth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.55% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cohen Steers has 0.02% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 439,276 shares. Assetmark invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsr Limited Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 12,324 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt has invested 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 153,986 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 3,018 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 204,396 are owned by Vestor Cap Ltd Co. Macquarie Gp holds 0.9% or 4.48 million shares in its portfolio. Bainco Invsts owns 199,855 shares or 3.83% of their US portfolio. 16,689 are held by Smith Moore & Co. Aull And Monroe Investment invested in 1.09% or 17,304 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 81.37 million shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. 11,753 are owned by E&G Advisors L P. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 98,576 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Neumann Cap Ltd Company accumulated 14,296 shares. Gluskin Sheff Inc holds 2.64% or 377,801 shares in its portfolio. 250,260 are held by Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 965 shares to 905 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 11,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,180 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/05/2019: PVTL, GME, AMBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Bought Tableau, But You Should Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Stock Investors Ponder Whether Alphabet Is Too Big To Break Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.