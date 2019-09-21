As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, S&T Bank Cut Holding by $2.51 Million; Marsico Capital Management Maintains Stake in Danaher (DHR)

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 1212.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 259,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 280,433 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, up from 21,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 4.65M shares traded or 104.10% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 18,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, down from 61,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

