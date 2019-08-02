As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Puzo Michael J Lowered Its Holding; P2 Capital Partners Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Has Trimmed by $7.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 62,226 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 65,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93M shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 802,672 shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 125,929 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $76.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.