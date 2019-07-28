As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Holding; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake Has Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 97,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 614,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.26 million, up from 516,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.92. About 4.24M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BONFIELD WILL SUCCEED BRAD HALVERSON, WHOSE RETIREMENT BECAME EFFECTIVE MAY 4, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 0.66% or 7,700 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited has 348 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc holds 2.29% or 129,564 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Welch Cap Prns Ltd Liability Ny holds 1,990 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Firsthand Mngmt Inc stated it has 4.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15,758 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 22,105 shares. Fincl Consulate stated it has 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1.47 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated holds 4.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.57 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 1.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Optimum Advsr has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,540 shares. Parsons Management Ri stated it has 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jump Trading Ltd holds 1.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 32,007 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Advsrs Lc accumulated 8,304 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Of Vermont invested in 14,814 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,517 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Com holds 2,929 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 20,393 were accumulated by Palladium Prtnrs Lc. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability Company holds 1,690 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 137,607 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 4,565 shares. Paloma Communication owns 45,500 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Maine-based Davis R M Inc has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 216,789 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Foster And Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 3,022 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs owns 20,730 shares.