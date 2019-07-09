As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Jrm Investment Counsel Lifted Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.64. About 11.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 64,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,076 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 156,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 4.92 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advisors Llc stated it has 60,227 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 1.52M are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc. Johnson Group has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Covington Capital reported 175,525 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Beacon Finance Grp Inc stated it has 29,677 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 191,138 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm accumulated 10,282 shares. London Company Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 5.30M shares. Westwood stated it has 488,332 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14,477 shares. Mai Mngmt owns 659,492 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communication owns 80,000 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,000 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated holds 0.52% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 182,320 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.