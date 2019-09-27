As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lifted by $5.00 Million Its Stake; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 39,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $176.82. About 12.98M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – Early Facebook investor says Zuckerberg is insincere about fighting fake news; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election These are the ads at the center of Russia’s election interference campaign; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Facebook Officials Interviewed by Special Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 21/04/2018 – DJ Facebook Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FB)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 109,302 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.64 million, up from 71,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.55. About 17.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity reported 4.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stearns Ser holds 1.24% or 50,791 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 80,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Friess Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 150,721 were accumulated by Baltimore. Amer Assets Inv Llc invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 10.66% or 370,977 shares. Phocas accumulated 5,020 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 76,324 shares. Saturna Capital holds 590,143 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc reported 4.26% stake. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 74,936 shares stake. Rhenman Prns Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kentucky-based Renaissance Gru Lc has invested 1.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 150,191 shares stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,066 shares to 44,438 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,913 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,990 shares to 26,905 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,683 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,424 shares. Peoples Finance Service invested in 0.02% or 210 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 330,000 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc has 0.99% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,400 shares or 2.63% of the stock. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,268 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma holds 26,832 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 7.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mount Vernon Md invested in 23,087 shares or 3.66% of the stock. Weiss Multi accumulated 15,600 shares. Parsons Cap Ri owns 4,166 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv stated it has 1,481 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 170 shares. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,350 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Martin Mgmt Ltd holds 63,634 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: Hyper Growth Is in Amazon Stockâ€™s Past – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budding Entrepreneur? Here Are 5 Ways To Jumpstart Your Business – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.