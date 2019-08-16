As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Markel Has Increased by $2.73 Million Its Position; Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

Markel Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 412,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.63 million, up from 389,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 103.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 176,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 345,777 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.56M, up from 169,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability reported 11.96 million shares. Zuckerman Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 2.23% or 79,960 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp accumulated 743,649 shares. Mackay Shields Limited holds 2.41% or 2.90M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Advsr Ltd Com holds 152,876 shares. American Trust Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Salem Inv Counselors holds 5.13% or 439,336 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meyer Handelman reported 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodstock Corp holds 4.77% or 225,950 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability owns 25,623 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 462,115 shares. American Gp holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.28 million shares. Sol Cap Management Com reported 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 72,737 shares to 183,085 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Davita Inc (Call) (NYSE:DVA) by 169,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 153,490 shares stake. Heritage Wealth reported 0% stake. First Tru Advisors LP owns 1.14M shares. Permit Cap Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,645 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.06% or 1.16M shares. Salem Counselors invested in 0.32% or 38,104 shares. Texas Cap Retail Bank Inc Tx invested in 3,700 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 157,946 shares. Copeland Ltd reported 5,773 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mai Capital owns 20,552 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 3,688 are owned by Chase Counsel. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 684 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust owns 5,554 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 0.68% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Architects has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.