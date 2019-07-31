As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Lowered Stake; Snow Capital Management LP Stake In Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Was Raised

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 11.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 25,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 401,193 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01M, up from 375,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 1.83M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF THAILAND RELEASES MINUTES OF LATEST MPC RATE DECISION; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results Aug. 1; Conference Call Rescheduled to 9:30 am EDT – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 50,911 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 4.15M shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 642 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 85,022 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 127,352 shares. Intact has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trust Of Virginia Va has 9,874 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pointstate Lp holds 0.74% or 626,800 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor reported 7,050 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 3.39 million shares. Campbell Com Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com holds 16,513 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parkwood Llc holds 0.84% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 71,972 shares. Assetmark invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd Class A by 12,346 shares to 811,943 shares, valued at $33.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U.S.A. Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 451,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15,317 shares to 445,841 shares, valued at $26.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 90,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk accumulated 1.33 million shares or 0% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Lp accumulated 431,562 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 2.52 million shares. 3.14 million are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Jackson Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Kathryn A holds 5,861 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,811 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Limited has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regent Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 61,911 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 57.83M shares. Provise Management Gp Ltd Liability invested in 123,503 shares or 1.24% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.51% or 15,412 shares. Discovery Mgmt Lc Ct has invested 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greatmark Prtn owns 143,132 shares. Massachusetts-based Clough Cap Partners Lp has invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).