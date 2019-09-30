As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Lynch & Associates Lowered Its Position; Servicenow (NOW) Holding Upped by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28 million, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.29 million shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mrj holds 51,541 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Reik Communication Ltd Liability Co holds 14,986 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skytop Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 6.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Town & Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 59,933 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,981 shares. 9.87M were accumulated by Swedbank. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has 1.73 million shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.33% or 7,694 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Inv Gp Limited Co has 4.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 90,374 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.74M shares. Argent Trust invested in 232,198 shares. Levin Strategies LP accumulated 457,925 shares. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,610 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Inc Adv holds 4.12% or 132,590 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett Commerce Lc reported 0% stake. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 3,707 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 47 shares. Fil invested in 0.26% or 616,899 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 17,246 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Castleark Mgmt Lc has 119,401 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 12,505 shares. Smithfield reported 393 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% or 1,561 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.31% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). West Oak Ltd Liability Co owns 165 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Limited Co stated it has 4,965 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Ltd Llc reported 204,248 shares stake.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,305 shares to 44,178 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 23,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,642 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

