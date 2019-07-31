As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Lvm Capital Management LTD Decreased by $473,967 Its Position; As Rpc (RES) Share Price Declined, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.12 Million Its Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc. (RES) by 384.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 101,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,249 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 26,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 6.79M shares traded or 240.59% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 02/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, down from 203,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews reported 120,200 shares. First Manhattan owns 5.93M shares. The Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kempen Mgmt Nv owns 51,867 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Llc has 3.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verus Ptnrs invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greatmark Inv Prtnrs accumulated 143,132 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability holds 117,800 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 5.93% or 168,957 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 38,800 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Incorporated stated it has 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 41,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Capital Limited Co has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares to 91,335 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “AMD stock slides after earnings as revenue forecast comes in light – MarketWatch” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull lifts MSFT target before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 1.15M shares. 1,119 were reported by Amer Interest Group Inc. 162,890 are owned by South Dakota Council. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 11,817 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 37,444 shares. Natixis invested in 0.02% or 322,948 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 430,653 shares. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). 245,970 were accumulated by Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corporation. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Llc owns 25,268 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Citigroup has 16,411 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Company accumulated 128,249 shares. Bluemountain Lc accumulated 41,768 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 25,817 shares.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Ameri Holdings Drops After FY18 Results; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Jump – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RPC, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.