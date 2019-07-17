As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Boosted by $7.74 Million Its Position; Honeywell Int’l (HON) Market Value Rose While Eastern Bank Has Cut Stake by $1.77 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 735.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 66,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell Int'l Inc. (HON) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank analyzed 11,209 shares as the company's stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73 million, down from 91,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Honeywell Int'l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $127.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.78. About 1.66M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 8,578 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Oakmont invested in 8.24% or 496,423 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.33% or 84,860 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Invest has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sanders Capital Llc stated it has 11.96 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 27.51M shares. Independent Investors owns 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,630 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 0.23% or 14,231 shares. Cahill Advsr Incorporated holds 0.74% or 15,107 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 29,768 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 5.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Trust Comm holds 247,526 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 2.41% or 305,445 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Lc has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Da Davidson And Communications has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 325,000 shares to 835,000 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 29,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,748 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year's $2.12 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank Inc holds 1.02% or 128,668 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Inv Ltd Liability owns 1,673 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Df Dent And holds 21,332 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spinnaker Trust has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,612 shares. Lau Assocs Lc owns 1,708 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communications Ltd Liability Co holds 2% or 233,982 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,478 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,050 shares. Compton Capital Ri holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,338 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 5.88M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings invested in 507,104 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Com holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 61,438 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd owns 32,134 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,072 shares to 224,335 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares by 52,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 812,127 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).