As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Lodestar Investment Counsel Lowered Stake; As Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Lifted Stake

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 382,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.22M, down from 388,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 13.58M shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bank reported 50,435 shares. Allen Inc holds 46.52% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6.00M shares. The New York-based Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny has invested 0.71% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Semper Augustus Investments Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,000 shares. 23,482 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 52,000 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management accumulated 0.4% or 63,566 shares. Private Wealth Inc has 55,398 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has 17,554 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership has 7,685 shares. 710,924 are held by Victory Cap Management Inc. First Dallas holds 10,722 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 722,779 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset holds 1.13% or 460,792 shares in its portfolio. Violich Mgmt Inc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 66,053 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 111,184 shares or 0.66% of the stock. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drw Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,161 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 102,742 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Company accumulated 7.38 million shares. Clark Estates Incorporated New York has 120,755 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 10.71 million shares or 2.15% of the stock. Tiedemann owns 56,729 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 922,780 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B And. The California-based Covington Cap Management has invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc holds 33,519 shares. Selz Ltd Company accumulated 5.68% or 157,000 shares. Accuvest Advisors reported 0.97% stake. Accredited holds 0.41% or 15,639 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).