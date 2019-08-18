As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Karp Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $2.10 Million; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Its Stake by $781,218

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 108,746 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 101,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Advisors Limited Company invested in 9,123 shares. Haverford Fin owns 82,033 shares. Bowen Hanes And holds 409,377 shares. Welch Group Inc Limited invested 3.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Advisors Incorporated stated it has 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fmr accumulated 251.56 million shares. Alesco Ltd Llc reported 10,503 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 92,789 shares. Scharf Invs Llc owns 1.51M shares or 6.88% of their US portfolio. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability holds 2.88% or 37,354 shares in its portfolio. Longer Invs Incorporated reported 18,185 shares. Centre Asset Management Limited Liability has 7.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 240,587 shares. Palestra Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.13 million shares. Stearns Fincl Services Group owns 53,085 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2% or 59.81 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.09% or 5,272 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St Johns Invest Limited Co reported 1.3% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 83,588 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Cap Group has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rbf Ltd Liability holds 34,800 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 4.92% or 316,795 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 88,273 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt has 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,503 shares. Howard Capital holds 3.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 210,070 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc accumulated 49,231 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Independent Investors Inc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,482 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc owns 17,235 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 75,011 shares. Odey Asset Grp reported 14,586 shares stake.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,181 shares to 60,933 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).