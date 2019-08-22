As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Karp Capital Management Has Increased Position by $2.10 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Has Lifted by Destination Wealth Management

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.86. About 2.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 31,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 349,963 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.28M, up from 318,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $69.74. About 609,480 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 109,531 shares to 32,307 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,190 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

