As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $560,595; Opus Investment Management Stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Boosted by $1.62 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09M, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 420% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 651,581 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 11,000 shares to 50,200 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,800 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,766 shares to 44,481 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

