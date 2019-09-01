As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Decreased by $406,341 Its Position; As Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Shares Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $11.69 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 258,417 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 63,631 shares to 168,438 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.