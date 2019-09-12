As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Stake by $283.95 Million; Winslow Asset Management Position in Nordson Com (NDSN) Has Trimmed by $889,710

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 11.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 6,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 92,163 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, down from 98,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $146.7. About 60,694 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 2.62% or 8.57 million shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 3.02% or 99,653 shares. 13,230 are held by Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth. Van Hulzen Asset Limited owns 31,440 shares. Fire Grp Inc reported 15,000 shares. Howard Capital holds 311,325 shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. Whitnell And invested in 2.43% or 48,366 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 124,844 shares or 4.18% of the stock. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Llc reported 16,084 shares stake. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Magellan Asset Mgmt reported 9.45% stake. Stillwater Invest Limited Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,941 shares. Baskin Financial Ser owns 181,351 shares. Blue Chip Prns has invested 3.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler & Associate holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 121,307 shares.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

