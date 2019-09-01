As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Cut Stake by $7.44 Million; Landscape Capital Management Stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Lifted by $313,965

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 63,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.20M, down from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 83.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 20,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The hedge fund held 46,131 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 1.62M shares traded or 17.46% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $712.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY) by 50,235 shares to 33,833 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 89,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,896 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Global Dividend (EOD).

