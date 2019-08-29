As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Winfield Associates Cut by $419,445 Its Position; As Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose, Holder Union Bankshares Has Cut by $355,120 Its Holding

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 7,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 101,364 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 109,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 3.47 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV) by 10,000 shares to 12,395 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (MINT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital Mngmt stated it has 34,299 shares. Apriem has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19.44 million shares. Reinhart Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills National Bank has 2.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,488 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Limited has invested 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Eck Associate invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Prtn holds 2.25% or 237,014 shares in its portfolio. Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,226 shares or 4.22% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 103,964 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Boys Arnold & Co accumulated 51,808 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 2.11% or 2.10M shares. The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Incorporated has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meyer Handelman has 3.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First City Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 29,992 shares.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares to 221,167 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 13,667 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 801,177 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 2.13M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5.73 million shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 342,930 are held by Godsey And Gibb Associate. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 49,465 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Olstein LP stated it has 0.58% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 1.06 million shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc holds 2,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 1,391 shares. Laffer Invests stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 717,496 shares.