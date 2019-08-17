As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased by $824,733 Its Holding; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shares Declined While Private Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) by 5308.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 148,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 151,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.18M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 699,415 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 227,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84 million, down from 234,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “May 01, 2019 – Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) CEO Paul C Reilly Sold $5.5 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Steward Partners Continues Impressive Firm Growth with New Office and Team in Austin – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Raymond James (RJF) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aquaventure Holdings Limited by 26,755 shares to 53,305 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 417,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44M shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Limited Partnership owns 3,835 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 418,764 shares. Chatham Cap Gp owns 6,225 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 1.01M shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Assetmark Inc reported 279 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co holds 8,813 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 1.87M shares. Aviva Pcl has 0.03% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 48,089 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs reported 204,765 shares stake. Citigroup Inc stated it has 54,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.04% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital holds 9,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.17% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,814 shares to 96,569 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.