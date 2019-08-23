As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Patten & Patten Has Trimmed Stake by $579,150; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Holder 13D Management Lowered Its Position

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 208,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.61 million, down from 213,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.52. About 23.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.03. About 1.23 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,935 shares to 266,476 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) soaring with a market value north of $1 trillion – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd has 8,100 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Opus Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 12,109 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Pinnacle Fin Partners stated it has 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 1.37% or 144,924 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 34,231 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 113,051 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department reported 100,288 shares. 42,848 are owned by Colrain Capital Limited Liability Corp. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 661,645 shares. Grimes & Communications Inc accumulated 170,850 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 1.65 million shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 20.42 million shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability invested in 282,890 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Investec Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11.39M shares. 1.06 million were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt.