As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Decreased Its Stake by $4.38 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,450 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 310,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 9.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 61.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 37,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 60,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 19.52M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.73 million for 27.56 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 133,900 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 31,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

