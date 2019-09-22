As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Channing Capital Management Cut Its Kemper (KMPR) Holding by $2.20 Million as Shares Declined

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,529 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 14,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 25,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 541,325 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.71M, down from 566,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 650,331 shares traded or 29.47% up from the average. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) by 89,219 shares to 867,219 shares, valued at $40.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 24,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG).

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.93 million for 14.09 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $230,778 activity. Shares for $195,903 were bought by Holmes Kimberly A..

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $230,778 activity. Shares for $195,903 were bought by Holmes Kimberly A..

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.