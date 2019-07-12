As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Mcrae Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $952,965; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Share Value Rose, Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Holding

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 31,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344.21M, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $101.83. About 414,350 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 122,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,125 shares to 12,759 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 42,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Video Game Roundup: E3 Update, MSFT Unveils Project Scarlett – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “After Three-Fold Rally, Roku Stock Is Overvalued – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Management holds 4.23% or 186,807 shares. Cincinnati Finance Corporation invested in 4.44% or 932,950 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.13M shares. Beck Cap Management Lc reported 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Management Ltd Llc accumulated 176,858 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1.55% or 26,070 shares. Atria Investments Limited Com has 0.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney reported 104,407 shares stake. 19,090 were reported by Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Gruss And has 70,500 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 1.53% stake. Stelac Advisory Ser Llc reported 1,085 shares. United Asset Strategies accumulated 78,760 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Financial Counselors holds 2.56% or 511,954 shares in its portfolio. Trust Advsr reported 39,635 shares.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Software Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Software to Present at William Blair Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire -4.7% amid light guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 229,776 shares to 26.64M shares, valued at $727.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 649,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).