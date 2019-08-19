As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position by $1.54 Million; Anderson Hoagland & Co Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $363,553

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $30.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.61. About 1.61M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.81. About 9.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,000 were reported by Telemark Asset Mgmt Llc. Capital Intl Sarl reported 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Advisers Limited holds 1.14M shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Community State Bank Na has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,463 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Payden & Rygel stated it has 346,100 shares. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 3.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Inc owns 96,593 shares or 4.88% of their US portfolio. Kentucky-based Argi Svcs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 405,455 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 59,456 shares. Garde Cap holds 74,427 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Argent Cap invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 1.37% or 38.53M shares. Convergence Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 75,360 shares.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,217 shares to 60,518 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd invested in 31,764 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com has 3.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). General Amer Co holds 18,000 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 2.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 123,606 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 4,969 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Finance accumulated 5,590 shares. Generation Invest Management Llp accumulated 103,786 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Park Natl Oh stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Company accumulated 144 shares. Baillie Gifford And reported 4.41M shares stake. Hendley And Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,240 shares. Dillon & Assoc Incorporated accumulated 188 shares.

