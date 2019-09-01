As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased by $652,509 Its Stake; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Market Value Rose, Woodstock Has Trimmed Its Position by $365,190

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 398,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.05 million, down from 404,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,339 shares to 137,246 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 2.8% or 84.89M shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Llc stated it has 64,876 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. 2.13 million are owned by Ion Asset Mgmt Limited. Burgundy Asset Management Limited invested in 3.8% or 3.13M shares. Asset Strategies holds 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 78,760 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,746 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 415,002 shares. 6.28M are owned by Fayez Sarofim. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 14,045 shares. Texas Yale Corp has 103,398 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York reported 228,182 shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields Llc has invested 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca stated it has 11,108 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Chatham Capital has 5,449 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory, a New York-based fund reported 2,512 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.75% or 526,788 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 3,711 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 19,147 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 45,257 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd accumulated 56,521 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barbara Oil has 5,000 shares. Marietta Invest Lc owns 5,686 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 70,620 shares. S&Co accumulated 0.23% or 14,644 shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,574 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter stated it has 125,899 shares.