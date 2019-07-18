As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Cleararc Capital Decreased Holding; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Valuation Rose, Stanley Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $2.15 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 134,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 8.46M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 9,844 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 14.88 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 902 shares stake. Charter Trust Co invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 0.11% or 21,404 shares. Mufg Americas reported 355,104 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 148,650 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 7,212 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.52% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 8.25M shares. 216,338 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. 15,830 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Moreover, Guardian Inv has 0.7% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 20,400 shares. Prudential reported 0.06% stake. Fort Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SYNNEX (SNX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) 48% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Mgmt Prns Limited Liability Company reported 737,526 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 4.27 million shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler Associate reported 125,125 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj invested in 6,684 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,521 shares. Lesa Sroufe & invested in 30,047 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brave Asset Mgmt has invested 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tt International holds 122,170 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc accumulated 0.7% or 44,301 shares. Sand Hill Global Ltd Company accumulated 0.94% or 78,481 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt Inc owns 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,800 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability holds 12,369 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 41,573 were reported by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Llc.