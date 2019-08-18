As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Netflix Com (NFLX) Holder Winch Advisory Services Boosted Its Holding by $425,420

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 1,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 12,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 11,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 14/03/2018 – IBD: Netflix Said To Seek News Content, Gets A Price-Target Hike; 01/05/2018 – SONY Pictures Entertainment, ABC’s The Good Doctor & Netflix’s Atypical Honored by Ed Asner and Autism Society at 2nd Annual Au; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 5,529 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whittier Com Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ci Investments Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 26,900 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability invested in 352,483 shares. First Personal has invested 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barometer Capital Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,200 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.36% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 125,354 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & accumulated 0.04% or 600 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com has 0.72% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fiduciary Com holds 5,473 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,456 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Any Dent Disney+ Makes in Netflix’s Dominance Could Pump Up DIS Stock – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection Kicks In For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Look For Netflix To Bounce Back In Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GTN vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Your Spotify Plan Might Get More Expensive – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And KRE – Benzinga” with publication date: August 17, 2019.