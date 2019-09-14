As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Benedict Financial Advisors Trimmed by $363,090 Its Position; Hood River Capital Management Stake In Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Was Has Raised

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 7,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 218,724 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52 million, up from 210,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 272,162 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 1.42 million shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability holds 57,614 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 1.19% or 1.80 million shares. Burney Co has invested 1.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Harbour Investment Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,017 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 71,821 shares. Capital City Tru Fl has invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Washington holds 85,868 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greylin Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,309 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 5.58% or 60,186 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 218,957 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Light Street Capital Mngmt Llc owns 348,850 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 183,630 shares to 571,883 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 401,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,330 shares, and cut its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,040 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Westfield Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 2,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot LP invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 31,683 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 125,266 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp owns 0.01% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 5,057 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Sun Life Fincl has 0.15% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Oak Associates Limited Oh accumulated 8,425 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 480,955 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 14,587 shares. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.16% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0.07% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 408,752 shares.