As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Ally Financial Has Cut Its Stake by $15.96 Million; Paradigm Asset Management Co Increases Position in Stag Industrial (STAG)

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.74M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 1.21 million shares traded or 23.34% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 06/03/2018 STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prtnrs Grp Hldgs Ag invested in 0.28% or 76,384 shares. Sei Co stated it has 0.02% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 52,645 shares. Phocas reported 0% stake. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Geode Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 1.52M shares. Comm Bank & Trust has 21,515 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 209,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 141,246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 35,206 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 31,136 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 70,957 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 293,062 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 89,583 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp. (NYSE:CBS) by 2,600 shares to 22,850 shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,110 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $581.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 32,000 shares to 78,000 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).