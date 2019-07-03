As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Lowered Holding by $3.83 Million; Tig Advisors Increases Holding in Red Hat (RHT)

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26M shares traded or 37.32% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Google vs. IBM – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ferrari N.V. (RACE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 312,378 shares. Millennium Llc holds 0.55% or 2.00 million shares. Angelo Gordon And Lp invested 4.7% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 11.52M shares. 462,837 were accumulated by Df Dent & Com Incorporated. Korea invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tt reported 69,600 shares. Alps Advisors holds 2,898 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.06% or 70,108 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Com has 5,036 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 422,871 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 16,597 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.28% or 14.36 million shares. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.07% or 45,367 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atlassian Keeps Moving Forward with M&A – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Broadcom Shares Down Following Rumors of Symantec Buyout – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 594,490 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $96.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 475,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invs Inc holds 412,281 shares. Howland Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 484,816 shares. 232,700 are held by Seatown Pte. Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce Ltd holds 1.69% or 1.96M shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd reported 44,591 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,083 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Community Bankshares Of Raymore invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A And stated it has 182,353 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 803,898 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa stated it has 358,610 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 167,211 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 9.57 million shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Lc reported 9,029 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 3.75% or 80,108 shares in its portfolio. California-based Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.