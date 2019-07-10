As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Trimmed by $478,530 Its Holding; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Valuation Declined, Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 14.08 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 1747.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 27,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,098 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 1,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $459.53. About 183,109 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 2,337 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. 3,060 were accumulated by Oakbrook Ltd Llc. Planning Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Raymond James Svcs Incorporated holds 26,692 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 144,217 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 1,015 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc reported 521 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 1,650 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has 6,024 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital L L C invested 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nomura Holdings holds 3,178 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fil Ltd invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rmb Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 875 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.