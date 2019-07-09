As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Founders Capital Management Increased Holding; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Share Value Rose While Private Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Position

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, up from 134,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 18.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.04M shares traded or 16.99% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Td Asset Mgmt has 418,616 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0.17% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). The California-based L S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.34% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Piedmont Advisors reported 2,926 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund owns 3,594 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 2,059 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. 32,645 were reported by American Natl Ins Tx. Pggm Investments accumulated 447,976 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 2,000 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 50,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 10,139 shares. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 26,716 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0.36% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,353 shares to 238,305 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36M for 31.46 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 109,175 shares. Selway Asset Management stated it has 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Notis stated it has 51,602 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.98% or 2.82 million shares. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability holds 20,685 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc stated it has 12,676 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability has invested 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 84,103 were reported by Somerset Trust Com. 14,296 were reported by Neumann Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Uss Mngmt Ltd invested in 4.25M shares. Cahill Financial Advisors reported 15,107 shares. Accuvest Global Advsr owns 14,880 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,200 shares. Retail Bank Of The West invested in 147,792 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department has 100,288 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.