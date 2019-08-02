As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Mastercard (MA) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Upped Its Stake by $2.79 Million

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 11,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.33M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $270.17. About 260,749 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 389,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 18.86 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22B, down from 19.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 2.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chemung Canal invested in 4.11% or 146,019 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,470 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt accumulated 11,530 shares or 0.73% of the stock. E&G LP invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gibraltar Capital Management holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,564 shares. Shell Asset Co has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkside Financial Bank & has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 476,286 shares. Bonness Enterp, a -based fund reported 56,700 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 119,429 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.73% or 3,229 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 28,607 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 507,597 shares to 6.21M shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,974 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Patten Grp Inc Incorporated owns 2,449 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.26 million shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership accumulated 1,471 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spirit Of America Management Ny stated it has 7,400 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trust Inv Advsr stated it has 4,545 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 1,685 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Rbf Limited Liability owns 67,500 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Hikari Pwr holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding invested in 3.62 million shares. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Serv Limited has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ameriprise holds 0.88% or 8.10M shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 27,712 shares to 213,360 shares, valued at $91.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 235,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.