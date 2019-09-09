As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Discovery Capital Management Raised by $21.61 Million Its Stake; Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 21,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.46M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 176.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 289,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14 million, up from 104,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ICYMI: What You Should Know About The Oracle Shareholder Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 17,403 shares. 62,262 were reported by Chemical Commercial Bank. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stellar Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.85% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,670 shares. St Johns Investment Limited holds 14,912 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com reported 276,000 shares stake. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co has 2.04M shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 16,458 shares stake. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Ltd has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,251 shares. 79,455 are held by Fdx.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares to 92,469 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,786 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 295,100 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $31.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,261 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).