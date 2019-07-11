As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Cubic Asset Management Decreased Position; Magnetar Financial Decreased Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $12.76 Million as Share Value Rose

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 70,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.62 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 110,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 14.08M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 258,815 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 5.11 million shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 7,685 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,525 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.07% or 2,495 shares. Proshare Advisors holds 0.03% or 28,484 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 10,062 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Daiwa Secs has 6,897 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.38% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 66,941 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 12.41 million are held by Blackrock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Virtu Financial Llc has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,802 shares.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Red Hat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triangle Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ferrari N.V. (RACE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 650,000 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp Minn (NYSE:RGS) by 24,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has 9.17 million shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 230,643 shares. Tcw reported 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life Ins Communication has 3.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 218,138 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 3.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Round Table Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 178,339 shares. California-based Everett Harris & Ca has invested 4.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Moore And Company reported 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 4,979 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 637,684 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Department Mb Fincl Bank N A owns 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,226 shares.