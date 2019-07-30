As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Price Rose, Cim Boosted Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.76. About 384,422 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 7,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,353 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 77,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 10.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Lc holds 0.4% or 4,127 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Com owns 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 318,873 shares. Regent Mngmt Lc invested in 2.43% or 61,911 shares. Trust Communications Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 59,277 are owned by Blume Mngmt. Towercrest Cap Mngmt holds 6,491 shares. Davis stated it has 5,822 shares. Seatown Pte Ltd stated it has 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,323 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp invested in 0.59% or 34,500 shares. Moreover, One Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,485 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd owns 43,644 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Investment Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 46,300 shares. Eagle Cap Mgmt reported 18.86 million shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SCZ, CYBR, ITRN, KRNT: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 647 shares to 21,167 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.