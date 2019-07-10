As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Lowered Stake by $936.00 Million; Callahan Advisors Increases Stake in Baidu Adr (BIDU)

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 121.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 3,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 3,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.8. About 2.13M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Peek Under The Hood: QQEW Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,822.57 down -.60 points – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy iQiyi Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Right Now the Future Looks Pretty Bleak for IQ Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares to 107,706 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,019 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.