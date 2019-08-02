As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Cut Stake by $936.00 Million; As Transcanada (TRP) Shares Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Upped Position by $133.34 Million

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 52.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 3.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 8.75 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.26M, up from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 1.86M shares traded or 38.91% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT MAJOR CHANGE IN THROUGHPUT ON KEYSTONE ONCE PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS REMOVED -CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to Begin Montana Brush Clearing for Keystone in Fall; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 112,487 shares to 67,213 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 21,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,576 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 197,638 shares. Capital Management Assocs New York has invested 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M Holding Secs Incorporated holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,206 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn invested in 1.67% or 594,525 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 9.52 million shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd has 125,125 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 25,113 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. First Natl Comm accumulated 247,526 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.40M shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 3.82M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Com owns 364,093 shares. Los Angeles Equity Inc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.31M shares.