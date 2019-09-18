As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Benedict Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $363,090; Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Target (TGT) by $445,996 as Shares Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc analyzed 5,186 shares as the company's stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.17 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Comml Bank invested in 422,204 shares. 129,382 are owned by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Madrona Svcs Lc holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,207 shares. Philadelphia Com has 3.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Inv Counselors owns 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,676 shares. Mariner Lc reported 955,683 shares. Caprock Grp stated it has 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington Investment Advisors holds 3.3% or 75,543 shares in its portfolio. Central accumulated 95,000 shares. Finance Pro, Texas-based fund reported 605 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls reported 10,291 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stellar Limited Liability has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alethea Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 3,900 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 3.22% or 76,892 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd invested in 1,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance" on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" on September 03, 2019.