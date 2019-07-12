As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Beach Investment Management Upped Its Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Increased Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $13.68 during the last trading session, reaching $261.16. About 10.17M shares traded or 82.59% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 3.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tru Investment Advisors invested in 39,635 shares or 5.51% of the stock. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp reported 5.51% stake. Martin Currie stated it has 198,497 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bryn Mawr Tru Co invested 2.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 6,755 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Advisers invested in 6.28% or 79,421 shares. Hbk LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alps Inc accumulated 80,097 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma accumulated 108,554 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Stellar Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has 8.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Investment Advsr owns 202,851 shares for 3.75% of their portfolio.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,765 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $461,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. On Tuesday, January 22 BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Ma accumulated 38,283 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 197,238 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Limited Co has 0.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wright Invsts Serv Inc has 2.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 22,677 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,552 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.03% or 87,108 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 0.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 133,020 shares. Mason Street Advsrs reported 136,891 shares stake. Dubuque Comml Bank reported 0.09% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,753 shares. 974 are held by Howland Mgmt Limited Liability. Assetmark owns 28,619 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Founders Cap Management Lc has 1,048 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 60,649 shares.