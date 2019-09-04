As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Atika Capital Management Lowered Holding by $3.45 Million; Centene (CNC) Valuation Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 1521.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 248,784 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 265,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,409 shares to 164,798 shares, valued at $21.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,262 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 21,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Llc owns 20,300 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.39% or 131,800 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 14,252 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 35,224 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 1,488 shares. Cortland Associates Mo holds 5.45% or 635,111 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,650 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 38,744 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. C Ww Gru Inc A S reported 187,306 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 8,215 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Ltd Liability holds 3.23% or 850,570 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 196 shares. Cordasco Net has 1,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Management reported 6,760 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 35,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl has 2.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 247,526 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Company has 41,573 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 46,310 shares. 5,802 were accumulated by Vista Partners. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 153,000 shares. Family Management has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,871 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 355,653 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc holds 4.85 million shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And reported 1.6% stake. Amer Int Group Incorporated Inc invested in 3.28M shares or 1.47% of the stock. Wedgewood Investors Pa stated it has 3.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc stated it has 3.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset holds 1.57% or 106,406 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.