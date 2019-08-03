As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered by $716,157 Its Stake; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lifted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $343,767 as Market Valuation Rose

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,339 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 30,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21 million, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Inc invested in 1.4% or 310,139 shares. Security Natl Tru Com has 39,248 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ironwood Fin Ltd holds 0.02% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utah Retirement System stated it has 378,152 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 555,875 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Co holds 0.46% or 15,778 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1,806 shares. City Holdings Llc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 9,601 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 0.45% or 378,847 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 122,000 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Quantum Management stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Marvel At Disney’s Box Office Potential This Year – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Disney+: All The Details About The New Netflix Rival – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3,750 shares to 112,379 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,537 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust holds 2.01% or 161,111 shares. Ims Mngmt reported 16,424 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability reported 77,808 shares stake. Laffer Invests holds 112,366 shares. Pettee Investors stated it has 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hills Bancshares And Trust accumulated 74,488 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Geller Advsrs owns 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,835 shares. Moreover, Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,123 shares. Fir Tree Management LP reported 999,374 shares. Check Cap Management Ca has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Res invested 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.18 million were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings. Avenir has invested 7.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bragg Finance Advisors Inc has 2.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 151,205 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 108,998 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.